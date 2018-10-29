Another mass shooting in the United States has claimed the lives of 11 in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The number of reported hate crimes in the United States rose in 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the second consecutive year the figures increased.

African-Americans, Jews and Muslims were all targeted.

Last week, a Florida man was arrested after mail bombs were sent to some of Trump's high-profile critics. And on Saturday, 11 people were killed in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

So, who is to blame? And does Trump's rhetoric fuel the hate?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Steven Rogers - member of the Trump for President advisory board and a former member of the FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force

Glenn Carle - former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the CIA

Stosh Cotler - CEO of Bend the Arc

Source: Al Jazeera News