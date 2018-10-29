The number of reported hate crimes in the United States rose in 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president, the second consecutive year the figures increased.
African-Americans, Jews and Muslims were all targeted.
Last week, a Florida man was arrested after mail bombs were sent to some of Trump's high-profile critics. And on Saturday, 11 people were killed in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
So, who is to blame? And does Trump's rhetoric fuel the hate?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Steven Rogers - member of the Trump for President advisory board and a former member of the FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force
Glenn Carle - former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the CIA
Stosh Cotler - CEO of Bend the Arc
Source: Al Jazeera News