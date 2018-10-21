Donald Trump called out 'deception and lies' after Saudi Arabia changed its story on Jamal Khashoggi's death.

US President Donald Trump says there have clearly been "deception and lies" about how Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed.

He says he is not satisfied, and that he won't be until he finds answers.

He has cast doubt on Saudi Arabia's explanations, which have changed several times since Khashoggi disappeared on October 2.

Trump has been criticised for defending the kingdom and refusing to give up lucrative arms sales to Riyadh worth billions of dollars.

But do his arguments about Saudi arms deals convince anyone?

And will he put pressure on Riyadh?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University

Andrew Smith - media coordinator for Campaign Against Arms Trade

Andrew Finkel - co-founder of P24 and a correspondent in Turkey for over two decades

Source: Al Jazeera News