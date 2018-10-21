US President Donald Trump says there have clearly been "deception and lies" about how Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed.
He says he is not satisfied, and that he won't be until he finds answers.
He has cast doubt on Saudi Arabia's explanations, which have changed several times since Khashoggi disappeared on October 2.
Trump has been criticised for defending the kingdom and refusing to give up lucrative arms sales to Riyadh worth billions of dollars.
But do his arguments about Saudi arms deals convince anyone?
And will he put pressure on Riyadh?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University
Andrew Smith - media coordinator for Campaign Against Arms Trade
Andrew Finkel - co-founder of P24 and a correspondent in Turkey for over two decades
