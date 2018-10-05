A new trade agreement between Canada, the US and Mexico replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US President Donald Trump has described the signing of a new free trade deal with Mexico and Canada as signaling "a new dawn" for Americans and the return of the country as a "manufacturing powerhouse".

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) updates and replaces the nearly 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump had labelled a disaster and promised to cancel.

After more than a year of talks, and six weeks of intense discussions, the Canadian and US governments were able to overcome their differences late on Sunday with both sides conceding some ground.

Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial and former deputy director at the US Department of Commerce under President Trump

Colin Robertson - Former Canadian diplomat who was part of the team that negotiated the original NAFTA deal in 1994

Fernando Gonzalez-Rojas - Professor of International Trade at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Editor's note: This episode of Inside Story originally aired on October 1, 2018.

