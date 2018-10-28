Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb arrived in Turkey on Sunday to look into the October 2 killing.

It's been more than three weeks since journalist Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, never to be seen again.

And each passing day brings a new element to a crime that has shocked the world.

Turkey wants Saudi Arabia to extradite the 18 men suspected in his killing.

But Saudi Arabia insists they will face justice in the Kingdom.

This issue will likely top the agenda as Saudi Arabia's prosecutor arrives in Turkey.

The initial Turkish inquiry has concluded that the killing was premeditated, a fact Saudi officials have taken some time to acknowledge.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging Saudi Arabia to disclose where Khashoggi's remains are and explain who gave the order to kill him.

So, will the two countries co-operate?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Adam Coogle - Middle East researcher at Human Rights Watch

Leon Fresco - former US Department of Justice official

Rodney Dixon - co-author of a UN report that documented detentions in Saudi Arabia

Source: Al Jazeera News