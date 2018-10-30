Turkish President Erdogan says the kingdom's investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist must reveal all.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Saudi Arabia of stalling the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist and government critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor met his Turkish counterpart for a second time in Istanbul on Tuesday, after what the Turks called an unsatisfactory first meeting on Monday.

Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor to find out who ordered the murder of Khashoggi and not spare "certain people" in his investigation. He also demanded information about where the journalist's body is.

Sources say the Saudis have finally handed over the testimonies of 18 suspects who are being held in the kingdom.

Turkey is calling for their extradition, but the Saudis insist they will be tried at home.

As the US considers its options, and the European Union faces further calls to ban arms sales, will the Saudis budge?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Scott Lucas - professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham and specialist in US relations with countries in the Middle East

Andrew Finkel - co-founder of P24, an initiative to promote independent journalism

Joel Rubin - president, Washington Strategy Group

