Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul.
The announcement was made on Saudi state TV in the middle of the night - 17 days after the Saudi journalist was last seen going into the compound.
The kingdom says there was a brawl and Khashoggi died. US President Donald Trump says he finds that explanation "credible" but many politicians in the US and around the world are sceptical.
Turkish security sources have a different story.
They say Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and his body dismembered.
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
John Jones - former US senior congressional adviser
Saad al-Faqih - Movement for Islamic Reform in Arabia
Amanda Rogers - professor of Middle East and Islamic Studies at Colgate University
Source: Al Jazeera News