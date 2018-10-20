Saudi Arabia now admits the journalist is dead - after denying it for weeks.

Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul.

The announcement was made on Saudi state TV in the middle of the night - 17 days after the Saudi journalist was last seen going into the compound.

The kingdom says there was a brawl and Khashoggi died. US President Donald Trump says he finds that explanation "credible" but many politicians in the US and around the world are sceptical.

Turkish security sources have a different story.

They say Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and his body dismembered.

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

John Jones - former US senior congressional adviser

Saad al-Faqih - Movement for Islamic Reform in Arabia

Amanda Rogers - professor of Middle East and Islamic Studies at Colgate University

Source: Al Jazeera News