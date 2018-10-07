Campaigners determined to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict awarded prize.

From Hollywood's #MeToo movement to the distinguished Nobel Peace Prize, more light is being shed on the prevalence of sexual violence.

The UN has called gender-based violence a global pandemic.

A recent UN study found sexual violence continues to be employed as a tactic of war and a tool of political repression.

Sexual violence is not only prevalent on the battlefields of war but can also be experienced at home or work.

Will the presitigious award provide a much larger platform for survivors of sexual violence everywhere?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Anthony Gambino, Panzi Foundation

Susannah Sirkin, Physicians for Human rights

Source: Al Jazeera News