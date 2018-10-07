From Hollywood's #MeToo movement to the distinguished Nobel Peace Prize, more light is being shed on the prevalence of sexual violence.
The UN has called gender-based violence a global pandemic.
A recent UN study found sexual violence continues to be employed as a tactic of war and a tool of political repression.
Sexual violence is not only prevalent on the battlefields of war but can also be experienced at home or work.
Will the presitigious award provide a much larger platform for survivors of sexual violence everywhere?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Anthony Gambino, Panzi Foundation
Susannah Sirkin, Physicians for Human rights
