Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman comes under scrutiny as investigators find more clues.

Saudis close to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) may be involved in what Turkish sources say is the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al Jazeera has been told that a royal bodyguard controlled the operation, which allegedly led to Khashoggi's torture and death in Istanbul.

He was last seen entering Saudi Arabia's consulate 15 days ago.

A joint Saudi-Turkish investigation team has searched the building, but complained of a lack of cooperation by the Saudis to the request to search the home of the Saudi consul general.

The kingdom continues to deny any links to the journalist's disappearance.

And MBS is distancing himself from the scandal. Will it affect his grip on power?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University

Saeed Al Shehabi - columnist with Al Quds newspaper and leader of the Bahrain Freedom Movement

Soner Cagaptay - director of the Turkish research programme at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy

Source: Al Jazeera News