Turkish investigators allowed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly two weeks after Jamal Khashoggi went missing.

Turkish police investigators have entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, nearly two weeks after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The proposed search of the consulate on Monday followed a phone call between Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the two leaders stressed the importance of a joint investigation.

The king thanked Erdogan for welcoming the Saudi proposal for the joint group and said no one could undermine their relationship.

Riyadh denies the Saudi writer was murdered, his body dismembered and removed by a 15-man hit squad, which flew into Istanbul on the day he disappeared.

As international pressure intensifies for answers from the Saudis, US President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to meet King Salman.

Why has it taken so long for the Saudis to open their doors?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Nihad Awad - Executive director, Council on American-Islamic Relations

Steven Schneebaum - International lawyer

Chis Phillips - Former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office in the UK

