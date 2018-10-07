The famed critic went missing shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul five days ago and reportedly never walked out.

Turkish authorities say they believe he was killed inside the building in what they say was pre-meditated.

Saudi Arabia denies it.

Is the journalist the latest victim of his government's ongoing crackdown on dissent?

Host: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mehmet Celik - political editor with the Daily Sabah newspaper

Adam Coogle - Middle East researcher with Human Rights Watch

Mahjoob Zweiri - director of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera News