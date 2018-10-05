Christine Blasey Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers.
Ford and Kavanaugh testified separately in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, after which the White House ordered an FBI investigation.
A final vote on his confirmation is expected on Saturday.
The controversy has sparked protests and social media campaigns and, if that anger is translated into votes in November's midterm elections, it could swing Congress in favour of the Democrats.
But Republican President Donald Trump is standing by his nominee, saying the controversy will benefit his party.
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Jeff Hauser - Center for Economic and Policy Research
Rina Shah - Conservative commentator and Republican strategist
John Neffinger - Democratic strategist
