Yemen has been at war for more than three years now.
The region's poorest country has been reduced to even further misery as the Saudi-Emirati coalition continues to battle Houthi rebels for control.
The head of a UN group investigating allegations of abuse in the country said his team faced interference from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The two countries have rejected the group's findings which have been submitted to the UN.
But can an investigation lead to accountability?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Ahmed Benchemsi - Spokesman, MENA, Human Rights Watch
Imadaldin al-Jubouri - Writer and academic
Lloyd Russell-Moyle - UK Labour Party MP
