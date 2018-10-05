A UN team of experts investigating allegations of abuse say the Saudi-UAE coalition is 'interfering' in their work.

Yemen has been at war for more than three years now.

The region's poorest country has been reduced to even further misery as the Saudi-Emirati coalition continues to battle Houthi rebels for control.

The head of a UN group investigating allegations of abuse in the country said his team faced interference from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The two countries have rejected the group's findings which have been submitted to the UN.

But can an investigation lead to accountability?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ahmed Benchemsi - Spokesman, MENA, Human Rights Watch

Imadaldin al-Jubouri - Writer and academic

Lloyd Russell-Moyle - UK Labour Party MP

Source: Al Jazeera News