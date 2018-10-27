The US says journalist's killing has undermined stability while Riyadh calls global outcry over death 'hysterical'.

Saudi Arabia is under mounting pressure to explain exactly what happened at its consulate in Istanbul when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi - a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - was murdered.

It is reported that evidence links the killing directly to the Crown Prince's office, a charge Riyadh denies.

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis says the case threatens the stability of the entire Middle East, and that Washington is ready to take more action against those responsible.

Visa bans are already in place for 21 suspects.

Turkey wants the suspects extradited from Saudi Arabia but the kingdom's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says they will be investigated and prosecuted where they are.

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Majed al-Ansari - professor of political science at Qatar University

Shafeeq Ghabra - professor of political science at Kuwait University

Hillary Mann-Leverett - former US state department and White House official

Source: Al Jazeera News