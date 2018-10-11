The New York Times reports the dissident Saudi journalist was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 2, Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

His fiancee, who was waiting for him outside, says he never came out.

Now, we know more about what may have happened.

The New York Times reported that Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate.

Turkish media have published pictures of what they say were the agents sent to kill him.

But the Saudis insist he left the building.

So, what happened inside the Saudi consulate?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Ali Al-Ahmed - director, Gulf Affairs Institute

Chris Phillips - former head of UK's National Counter-Terrorism Security Office

Sabah Al-Khozai - lecturer, Bristol College

Source: Al Jazeera News