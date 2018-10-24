Saudi Arabia is under increasing pressure to provide credible answers about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Outrage, condemnation and diplomatic action - the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is continuing to provoke reactions worldwide.

Khashoggi, who wrote columns critical of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Since then, the world has been gripped by accounts of what may have happened to him.

The mystery first unfolded through leaks by Turkish investigators. Reports emerged about a Saudi hit squad killing and dismembering the journalist - allegedly on the orders of the crown prince.

After two weeks of Saudi denials, officials eventually said Khashoggi was "mistakenly" killed during a brawl in the consulate.

But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan contradicted that account, calling Khashoggi's death a "savage" and "pre-meditated murder". He called for an independent, credible investigation with accountability - from top to bottom.

He also urged the kingdom to provide answers, especially on who gave the order to murder and where Khashoggi's remains are.

But will those answers ever be provided?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Giorgio Cafiero - Chief executive, Gulf State Analytics

Sinan Ulgen - Chairman, Centre for Economic & Foreign Policy Studies

Mouin Rabbani - Senior fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News