Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina elect president who campaigned to break away.

The results of Sunday's general election in Bosnia and Herzegovina are threatening to cause further instability in the Balkans, which was wrecked by war in the 1990s.

Serb voters chose Milorad Dodik for one of the nation's three presidents. He wants to split the country.

His election is likely to heighten tensions with Bosniak Muslims and the Croats who want to stay united.

Presenter: Hoda Abdel Hamid

Guests:

Zoran Pavlovic - political analyst

Filip Mursel Begovic - editor-in-chief of Stav magazine

Adnan Huskic - political analyst, Centre for Election Studies, Friedrich Naumann Foundation

Source: Al Jazeera News