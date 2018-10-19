Khashoggi case highlights the struggles of journalists, many of whom are prosecuted for expressing their views.

The case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has shocked and captivated the world, as information trickles out about his disappearence and possible murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Beyond the gruesome details, at the core of this story is a journalist, who had been threatened for his reporting and opinions.

Khashoggi wrote critically about the Saudi government, warning the world, that Saudi Arabia could never be a democracy under the current Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He highlighted the plight and struggles of journalists in his country, saying there was no space for free speech since journalists and intellectuals are often jailed for expressing their views.

So, how much of a threat are journalists to Arab governments?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Saad Al-Faqih - Saudi dissident

Ravi Prasad - Director of Advocacy with the International Press Institute

David Hearst - Editor-In-Chief of the Middle East Eye website

Source: Al Jazeera News