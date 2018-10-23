Turkey's president says the Saudi journalist was victim of savage murder, but stops short of blaming Saudi leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had promised what he called the "naked truth" and 24 hours later delivered his much-anticipated speech to MPs in Ankara.

He gave more details about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, but the president said many questions remain unanswered, including who ordered his death and where is his body.

Erdogan said the Saudi journalist was the victim of a savage murder, planned days in advance. The remark contradicts Saudi accounts of an accidental killing.

He also said he did not doubt the credibility of King Salman but is demanding answers and a full investigation into what happened in Istanbul three weeks ago.

There was no mention of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman who some suspect of ordering the killing of the writer who had criticised him.

Erdogan wants the identities of all involved to go on trial in Turkey. So, what now?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Galip Dalay - research director at the Istanbul-based Al Sharq Forum and visiting scholar at the University of Oxford

Steven Rogers - member of Trump for President Advisory Board and former member of the FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force

Toby Cadman - extradition and human rights lawyer

