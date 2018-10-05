A year after the referendum, some of Catalonia's leaders remain in jail or exile.

One year ago separatists, who control the Catalan regional government, held what they called a binding referendum on Catalan independence.

Spain's central government in the capital, Madrid, rejected the vote as illegal and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sent paramilitary police in to try to stop it, leading to scenes of violence in Barcelona and other provincial cities.

When the Catalan parliament declared independence in late October, Rajoy imposed direct rule from Madrid and had some Catalan leaders arrested.

One year later, Spain has a new prime minister and the regional government in Barcelona has a new president.

Some Catalan leaders remain in jail. Others, including Carles Puigdemont who led the referendum campaign, are in exile.

So, with most of the core issues separating Madrid and Barcelona still unresolved, how much has changed on both sides?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Jordi Vilanova - National secretary, Catalan National Assembly

Toni Roldan - Spanish MP (Ciudadanos Party)

Gabriel Garroum - Kings College, London

Editor's note: This episode of Inside Story orignally aired on October 2.

Source: Al Jazeera News