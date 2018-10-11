US Senators force the government to announce a probe into the disappearance of the Saudi writer.

Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nine days ago.

Turkish security sources say he was murdered there by a Saudi hit squad.

The Saudis deny that, saying the writer left the consulate before disappearing.

Top US diplomats have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

So what's next in the search for information about the incident?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Soner Cagaptay - Turkish Research Programme, Washington Institute for Near East Policy

Ibrahim Fraihat - associate professor of conflict resolution, Doha Institute

Ali Al Ahmed - director of the Gulf Affairs Institute & a former Saudi political prisoner

Source: Al Jazeera News