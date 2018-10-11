Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nine days ago.
Turkish security sources say he was murdered there by a Saudi hit squad.
The Saudis deny that, saying the writer left the consulate before disappearing.
Top US diplomats have spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
So what's next in the search for information about the incident?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Soner Cagaptay - Turkish Research Programme, Washington Institute for Near East Policy
Ibrahim Fraihat - associate professor of conflict resolution, Doha Institute
Ali Al Ahmed - director of the Gulf Affairs Institute & a former Saudi political prisoner
Source: Al Jazeera News