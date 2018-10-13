There has been no official reaction in the Arab world to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

The Arab world stays silent. A Saudi journalist and critic of the Saudi leadership has possibly been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But there's been no official reaction from any Arab government, and hardly any condemnation from Arab media.

The international community is demanding answers, and pressure is growing on Saudi Arabia to explain Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

So what's behind the Arab silence?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mohamad Elmasry, chairman of the journalism programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Saeed Al-Shehabi, columnist at Al Quds and leader of the Bahrain Freedom Movement.

Dauod Kuttab, board member of the International Press Institute.

Source: Al Jazeera News