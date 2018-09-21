US president's pick for a seat in the Supreme Court is accused of sexual assault, possibly derailing the nomination.

A high-stakes standoff is under way in Washington over US President Donald Trump's choice for Supreme Court justice.

Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

The university professor said she's prepared to testify to Congress, but with some conditions.

Republicans, who control the US Senate, have told her she has to meet Monday's deadline, although they indicated later on Friday the hearing could be moved to Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Ford said she was attacked by Kavanaugh when both were high school students.

Midterm elections in November are seen as a popularity test for Trump and the Republican Party.

Will the latest scandal in Washington sway voters?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jeff Hauser - executive director, Revolving Door Project, Center for Economic and Policy Research

Claire Finkelstein - director, Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law, University of Pennsylvania

Ashley Pratte - board member, Republican Women for Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News