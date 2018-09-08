Three million people are trapped in the Syrian province of Idlib.

It is the last remaining rebel stronghold, and likely to be the scene of a major military offensive.

Ankara's call for a ceasefire was rejected by Russia and Iran who both back the Syrian government, prompting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to warn of a Turkish intervention if the offensive turns into a bloodbath.

Erdogan, along with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, met for trilateral talks in Tehran on Friday, but could not reach an agreement.

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster if Syrian and Russian forces push ahead with a full-scale assault on Idlib.

Is this the beginning of the end to the seven-year war in Syria? And what plans do Russia, Iran and Turkey have for Syria's future?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Galip Dalay - research director at Al Sharq Forum

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council 

Foad Izadi - professor at the University of Tehran

Source: Al Jazeera News