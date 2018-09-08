Russian and Iranian presidents give green light for all-out offensive on Idlib, the rebels' last stronghold in Syria.

Three million people are trapped in the Syrian province of Idlib.

It is the last remaining rebel stronghold, and likely to be the scene of a major military offensive.

Ankara's call for a ceasefire was rejected by Russia and Iran who both back the Syrian government, prompting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to warn of a Turkish intervention if the offensive turns into a bloodbath.

Erdogan, along with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, met for trilateral talks in Tehran on Friday, but could not reach an agreement.

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster if Syrian and Russian forces push ahead with a full-scale assault on Idlib.

Is this the beginning of the end to the seven-year war in Syria? And what plans do Russia, Iran and Turkey have for Syria's future?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Galip Dalay - research director at Al Sharq Forum

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council

Foad Izadi - professor at the University of Tehran

Source: Al Jazeera News