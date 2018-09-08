Three million people are trapped in the Syrian province of Idlib.
It is the last remaining rebel stronghold, and likely to be the scene of a major military offensive.
Ankara's call for a ceasefire was rejected by Russia and Iran who both back the Syrian government, prompting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to warn of a Turkish intervention if the offensive turns into a bloodbath.
Erdogan, along with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, met for trilateral talks in Tehran on Friday, but could not reach an agreement.
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster if Syrian and Russian forces push ahead with a full-scale assault on Idlib.
Is this the beginning of the end to the seven-year war in Syria? And what plans do Russia, Iran and Turkey have for Syria's future?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Galip Dalay - research director at Al Sharq Forum
Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council
Foad Izadi - professor at the University of Tehran
Source: Al Jazeera News