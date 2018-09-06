North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in this month to push stalled efforts.

There is renewed hope of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and a restart of discussions that have stalled over the last few weeks since June's landmark summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

Trump has welcomed Kim Jong-un's remarks saying his faith in the US president remains unchanged.

Kim is meeting the South Korean President Moon Jae-in later this month for the third time this year to discuss measures towards denuclearisation.

What's been blocking progress in nuclear diplomacy? Is the North Korean leader's offer for peace for real?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Laura Rockwood - executive director, Vienna Center for Disarmament & Non-Proliferation



Robert Kelly - political science professor at Pusan National University

Se-Woong Koo - managing editor, Korea Expose

