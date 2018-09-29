The US wants an anti-Iran alliance. Qatar wants an end to the blockade. Is there hope for an agreement?

The Trump administration is trying to get support for an anti-Iran alliance between Gulf states, Egypt and Jordan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met foreign ministers from six countries to discuss plans to counter what is perceived to be a threat from Iran to peace and stability in the region.

But deep divisions among the Gulf Cooperation Council states may pose problems for the Middle East Strategic Alliance.

Qatar wants lifted the blockade imposed on it by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt last June, before the security operation can be considered credible.

Washington also hopes to include Israel in any alliance. If Israel's military relations improve with Gulf nations and Egypt, then conditions would be ripe to push for Trump's 'Deal of the Century' for peace in the Middle East.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Mostafa Khoshchesm - political commentator

Mahjoob Zweiri - associate professor in contemporary history of the Middle East

Hillary Mann Leverett - former US State Department official

Source: Al Jazeera