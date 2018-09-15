A French president admits, for the first time, the widespread use of torture during Algeria's war of independence.

It's an admission of guilt that has been shrouded in secrecy and denial for around 60 years.

But this week, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged for the first time the widespread use of torture during Algeria's war of independence.

Algeria was a French colony for 132 years - until 1962.

During the eight years of fighting which started in 1954, the Algerian government says more than a million Algerians were killed.

France says 400,000 were killed on both sides.

French colonial rulers censored newspapers, books and films which alleged the use of torture.

After the war, atrocities committed by French troops remained a taboo subject in France.

Does Macron's recognition of what he calls crimes against humanity change anything?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Victoria Fontan - visiting professor of peace and conflict studies, University of Duhok, Iraq

Adama Gaye - political analyst and former director of information, ECOWAS

Source: Al Jazeera News