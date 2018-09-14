Signs of climate change are everywhere, with what were once extreme weather events becoming increasingly commonplace.

Much of the world's attention this week has been focused on two powerful storms: hurricane Florence in the United States and super typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts longer, and the storms are more powerful than they were a generation ago.

Across the continent, wildfires in California have burned one million acres (404,685 hectares) of land this year. Experts say the US wildfire season is 87 days longer than it was 30 years ago.

Europe has just come through a summer of record heat that saw wildfires break out above the Arctic circle.

Record rainfall in Japan triggered landslides that smashed homes and forced evacuations. That was followed by two weeks of severe heat.

But what can we do to tackle climate change?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Andrew Jones - co-founder and director of Climate Interactive

Kevin Trenberth - senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research

Stefan Rahmstorf - chairman of the Earth Impact Analysis Research Domain at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Source: Al Jazeera News