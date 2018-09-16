The Ethiopian government has welcomed back the Oromo Liberation Front that was once branded a terror group.

Once banned in Ethiopia, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) is now likely to become involved in mainstream politics.

Tens of thousands of people attended a ceremony in the capital, Addis Ababa, to welcome OLF while other celebrations took place across the Oromo region.

This is the latest of sweeping measures taken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since he came to office in April.

His aim? To build a new political framework that involves ousted groups as part of an initiative to end years of ethnic conflict.

So, is the country on track to reconciliation? And what does it mean for this volatile region?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Awol Allo - assistant professor at Keele University, UK

Goitom Gebreluel - researcher at Cambridge University, UK

Tsedale Lemma - editor-in-Chief of the Addis Standard in Addis Ababa

Source: Al Jazeera News