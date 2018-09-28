Using no evidence, US President Donald Trump claims China is trying to meddle in his country's mid-term elections.

Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads in recent months - from an escalating trade war to a military and political standoff.

Addressing permanent members of the UN Security Council, including France, Russia and Britain, President Donald Trump said China was trying to interfere in the crucial US mid-term elections scheduled to be held in November.

Without providing any evidence, he said Beijing did not want Republican party to win.

The Chinese foreign minister promptly rejected those claims - calling them 'unwarranted accusations'.

So, can the world's two biggest economies put aside their differences?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Einar Tangen - Political and Economic Affairs Analyst.

Joe Watkins - Republican Strategist and Former White House Aide to President George HW Bush.

Pauline Loong - Managing Director of Asia-Analytica.

Source: Al Jazeera News