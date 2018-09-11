Palestinians remain defiant as Washington takes further measures against them.

The US government announced it's closing the diplomatic mission of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in Washington, DC.

National Security Adviser John Bolton delivered the news during a speech on Monday.

He also threatened to arrest and prosecute judges from the International Criminal Court, should they proceed to prosecute American citizens for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, or Israeli nationals for crimes in occupied Palestine.

Palestinians have long sought justice at the ICC for the decades-old Israeli occupation.

Could the latest US move reignite tension in the region?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti - secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Alon Liel - former Israeli diplomat

Khalil Jahshan - executive director of the Arab Center Washington DC

Source: Al Jazeera News