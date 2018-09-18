Analysts warn of dire economic consequences if no deal is reached with time running out on a clean EU-Britain break.

Brexit has been at the forefront of British politics since the country voted in a referendum for a divorce from the European Union in June 2016.

It's now crunch time for Prime Minister Theresa May. She's travelling to Salzburg this week to try to reach a breakthrough with EU leaders.

But many have already pushed back her "Chequers plan" - Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying it would spell the end of the EU project.

Just six months ahead of the Brexit deadline, the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde has issued a stark warning.

So, what happens if no deal is reached?

Presenter: Hoda Abdelhamid

Guests:

Jonathan Lis - deputy director of British Influence think-tank

Helen Thomas - CEO and founder of macroeconomic consultancy BlondeMoney

Geraint Johnes - Lancaster University economist

Source: Al Jazeera News