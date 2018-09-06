The definition of anti-Semitism has long been a dividing topic.
It is commonly used to describe hostility towards or discrimination against Jews as a religious or racial group.
But what's considered discriminative is disputed.
Thirty-one countries have endorsed a definition by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which includes 11 examples of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Not everyone agrees on those examples, however, and the issue has engulfed the UK's Labour Party in a row for months.
Its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views
On Tuesday, Labour bowed to mounting pressure and adopted the IHRA's full code, with a caveat.
The row has been defused, for now.
But the question remains: What exactly does anti-Semitism mean?
