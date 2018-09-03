The US government says it will withdraw $300m in military aid to Pakistan.

The United States says Pakistan is failing to take action against armed groups, including the Taliban.

Washington, which says some of these groups operate within Pakistani borders, wants the government of new Prime Minister Imran Khan to do more.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to cancel $300m in military assistance to Pakistan.

But Islamabad says the $300m is money it spent helping the US in its fight against armed groups.

The Trump administration has recently cut aid to several other countries for multiple reason as well.

But what are the consequences of this policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Simbal Khan - security analyst

Aparna Pande - director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute

Mosharraf Zaidi - political analyst and development practitioner

Source: Al Jazeera News