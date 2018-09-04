China is Africa's largest trading partner and has already spent tens of billions of dollars in investment and loans - with the promise of much more to come.
From roads and railways to ports, the Chinese government is backing large-scale projects across Africa as part of its so-called Belt and Road initiative.
The leaders of more than 50 African countries have been in Beijing for a two-day summit.
China's President Xi Jinping offered $60bn in new financing deals. But what are the long-term financial risks?
