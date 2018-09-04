President Xi Jinping hosts high-level meeting of African leaders and promises no strings attached to more financing.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and has already spent tens of billions of dollars in investment and loans - with the promise of much more to come.

From roads and railways to ports, the Chinese government is backing large-scale projects across Africa as part of its so-called Belt and Road initiative.

The leaders of more than 50 African countries have been in Beijing for a two-day summit.

China's President Xi Jinping offered $60bn in new financing deals. But what are the long-term financial risks?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Dan Wang - Economist Intelligence Unit analyst

Lahcen Haddad - Morocco's former tourism minister and MP

Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO of investment advisory firm Rich Management Ltd

