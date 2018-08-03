A judge blocked the release of blueprints to make 3D-printed guns, but despite the order the problem is not going away.

A US court has barred a self-described "crypto-anarchist" from publishing the software blueprints for 3D printed guns.

But information is already available on the internet and if publications had gone ahead it would have immediately become a lot easier to download the plans for the weapons.

And with the quality of 3D printers rapidly rising - and their cost falling equally as fast - that worries a lot of people.

Not just gun control activists.

Despite this week's court order, it is a problem that is not going away.

Is public safety more important than freedom of information?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Paul Barrett - Deputy director at New York University Stern Centre for Business and Human Rights

Iain Overton - Executive director in Action on Armed Violence

Richard Feldman - Former regional political director at National Rifle Association

Source: Al Jazeera News