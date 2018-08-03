A US court has barred a self-described "crypto-anarchist" from publishing the software blueprints for 3D printed guns.
But information is already available on the internet and if publications had gone ahead it would have immediately become a lot easier to download the plans for the weapons.
And with the quality of 3D printers rapidly rising - and their cost falling equally as fast - that worries a lot of people.
Not just gun control activists.
Despite this week's court order, it is a problem that is not going away.
Is public safety more important than freedom of information?
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Paul Barrett - Deputy director at New York University Stern Centre for Business and Human Rights
Iain Overton - Executive director in Action on Armed Violence
Richard Feldman - Former regional political director at National Rifle Association
Source: Al Jazeera News