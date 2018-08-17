A major bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

Millions across Italy are trying to come to terms with what happened in the city of Genoa on Tuesday.

A huge section of the Morandi bridge simply crumbled to pieces, falling some 45 metres to the ground and killing at least 38 people.

Around 30 cars and trucks were on that section of the bridge at the time.

Since then, rescuers have been scouring through the rubble and crawling between the blocks of concrete, looking for survivors.

The government is now turning its attention to its ageing infrastructure across the country.

And while there are many theories as to what caused the 51-year-old bridge to collapse, attention has turned to two factors - its design and its safety maintenance.

So, how will Italy ensure the safety of its bridges and roads?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Enrico Musso - professor of Transport Economics at the University of Genoa

Ian Firth - structural engineer and bridge designer

Tancredi Palmeri - journalist

Source: Al Jazeera News