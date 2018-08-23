Deepening challenges ahead for Trump after former aide found guilty and ex-lawyer admitted wrongdoing in court.

It has been a bad week for US President Donald Trump, starting with the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Mannafort for financial crimes and fraud.

Later came the guilty plea by his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he broke campaign finance laws on Trump's orders.

But Cohen's statement that he is willing to help the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election could mean even bigger problems ahead for the president.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says Cohen is making up stories. All of this ahead of crucial mid-term elections in November.

So, is this a turning point for the Trump presidency?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

James Boys - US politics analyst

Oliver McGee - adviser at the National Diversity Coalition For Trump

Steven Erlanger - chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at the The New York Times

Source: Al Jazeera News