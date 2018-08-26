The head of the Roman Catholic Church is on a two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The Roman Catholic Church is the largest and one of the oldest religious institutions in the world.

But it's facing some of its biggest scandals and criticism in recent history.

Pope Francis, who leads the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, is under pressure to strongly act against child abuse by priests and the cover-up by church officials that often follows.

The issue has overshadowed his two-day trip to Ireland, the first papal visit to that country in nearly 40 years.

So, how will he address this problem? And what will it mean for the future of the Roman Catholic Church?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Christopher Lamb - Rome correspondent for The Tablet Weekly Review

Michael Walsh - Vatican historian and editor of the Oxford Dictionary of Popes

Donnacha O Beachain - director of research at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University.

Source: Al Jazeera News