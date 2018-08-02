At least six people were killed on Wednesday when police in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, opened fire on protesters.

There have been protests and violence after a tightly-contested presidential election in Zimbabwe.

The military is on the streets and despite calls for calm, a tense situation may be about to get worse.

The vote was supposed to have marked a milestone.

It was the first in 40 years not to be dominated by former president Robert Mugabe.

The long-time leader was forced out by the military last year following massive street protests.

His replacement was Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former vice president who had earlier fallen out with Mugabe.

But in the wake of Monday's vote, international observers from both the European Union and the Commonwealth have expressed concern about the election, as has the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF won the majority of seats in parliament.

But the opposition says the vote was not fair or transparent, and results of the presidential poll have been delayed.

Opposition supporters have taken to the streets and were met there by the military, who have cracked down harshly, killing at least six people.

Is there a peaceful way forward for Zimbabwe?

Source: Al Jazeera News