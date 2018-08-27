The multi-billion dollar project has been dogged by disputes and delays.

The Grand Renaissance Dam being built by Ethiopia along the Nile is slated to be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa upon its completion.

But the multi-billion dollar project, which Ethiopia says is vital for its future economy, has been dogged by disputes and delays.

Egypt and Sudan also rely on the river Nile.

Although Ethiopian leaders deny the dam will cause water shortages, farmers in Egypt fear they will have less water to irrigate their fields.

Talks between the countries have been deadlocked for months, and leaders have vowed to iron out their differences peacefully.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Timothy Kaldas - TIMEP political analysis

Yohannes Gedamu - political science lecturer, Georgia Gwinnett College

Harry Verhoeven - professor of government, Georgetown University

Source: Al Jazeera News