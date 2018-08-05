Thousands of protesting Druze say Israel's controversial Jewish state law sidelines them.

The new Nation State law declares Israel is a homeland solely for Jewish people.

Non-Jewish minorities are outraged, including the Druze minority. Tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv in one of the minority's largest protests in recent history.

They say the legislation passed last month makes them "second-class" citizens.

After decades of loyalty to the Israeli state, they say they are disappointed with what they perceive to be discriminatory legislation - which affects them, along with other non-Jewish groups.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the controversial legislation after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

So, what does the future hold for the Druze inside Israel?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ariel Kahana - Diplomatic correspondent, Israel Hayom newspaper

Anan Wahbe - Political science researcher, Haifa University

Mitchell Barak - Adviser to former president Shimon Peres and speechwriter for Ariel Sharon

Source: Al Jazeera News