The ruling party is put to the test in the first election without Robert Mugabe for 40 years.

Millions of Zimbabweans who have lived for years under relentless poverty, corruption and voter violence are deciding their future.

Monday's election is being seen as a major test for the ruling ZANU-PF party. Its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is the frontrunner.

The former deputy of Robert Mugabe was fired weeks before the veteran leader was deposed last year - and they are more at odds now than ever before.

Mnangagwa's main rival is Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change.

Both are promising a better future. Can they deliver?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nick Mangwana - ZANU-PF party spokesman

Joseph Ochieno - commentator on African affairs, New African magazine

Obert Gutu - former MDC spokesman

Source: Al Jazeera News