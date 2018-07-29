Millions of Zimbabweans who have lived for years under relentless poverty, corruption and voter violence are deciding their future.

Monday's election is being seen as a major test for the ruling ZANU-PF party. Its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is the frontrunner.

The former deputy of Robert Mugabe was fired weeks before the veteran leader was deposed last year - and they are more at odds now than ever before.

Mnangagwa's main rival is Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change. 

Both are promising a better future. Can they deliver?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests: 

Nick Mangwana - ZANU-PF party spokesman

Joseph Ochieno - commentator on African affairs, New African magazine

Obert Gutu - former MDC spokesman

Source: Al Jazeera News