President Daniel Ortega is under pressure to step down, but the leader blames others for the months of turmoil.

It's a revolution against the man who led the revolution in Nicaragua.

Thirty-nine years ago, Daniel Ortega and Sandinista rebels were victorious in deposing President Anastasio Somoza.

The left-wing rebel fighters called him a dictator - which is exactly what many are calling Ortega now.

The three-time president has defied almost four months of protests against his rule.

At least 300 protesters killed, thousands injured and condemnations from all over the world, from both friends and foes.

So, what's next for Nicaragua?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Vanessa Neumann - founder and chief executive, Asymmetrica

Colin Harding - director, Latinform

Allan Blandon - student demonstrator in Nicaragua

Source: Al Jazeera News