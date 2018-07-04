Malaysia's former Prime Minister denies corruption connected to the 1MDB scandal.

Najib Razak was Malaysia's Prime Minister until two months ago.

Now he's a political outcast, trying to avoid being sent to prison for 20 years.

Najib's the first person to appear in court in connection with the 1-MDB scandal and the disappearance of $4bn of taxpayer's money.

He's pleading not guilty and accused the new government led by Mahathir Mohamad of seeking political vengeance

What are the implications of Najib's trial

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Bridget Welsh - John Cabot University

Lee Jones - Queen Mary University of London

Ibrahim Suffian - Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research

Source: Al Jazeera