Najib Razak was Malaysia's Prime Minister until two months ago.
Now he's a political outcast, trying to avoid being sent to prison for 20 years.
Najib's the first person to appear in court in connection with the 1-MDB scandal and the disappearance of $4bn of taxpayer's money.
He's pleading not guilty and accused the new government led by Mahathir Mohamad of seeking political vengeance
What are the implications of Najib's trial
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Bridget Welsh - John Cabot University
Lee Jones - Queen Mary University of London
Ibrahim Suffian - Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research
Source: Al Jazeera