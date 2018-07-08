Two weeks after they went missing, several boys have been rescued from a cave in Thailand.

Rising waters, falling oxygen levels and no easy way out.

It's a treacherous situation for anyone, especially 12 children and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in Thailand.

It's a story that has gripped the attention of much of the world.

And on Sunday, several of the trapped boys were successfully rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Elite divers guided the boys through hours of walking, crawling, and swimming with an oxygen tank, out of a deep cave complex.

The teammates, along with their coach, had been trapped for more than two weeks.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Mike Tipton - professor of human and applied physiology at the Extreme Environments Laboratory at the University of Portsmouth

Andrea Danese - senior lecturer in developmental psychobiology and psychiatry at King's College London

Neil Bennett - diver and managing Director at New Zealand Diving

Source: Al Jazeera News