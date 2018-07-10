Democrats are alarmed at Presiednt Donald Trump's choice of justice to join the highest court in America.

The latest political battlegound in the US Senate is soon set to become Donald Trump's choice for Supreme Court judge.

The president's nomination of Republican loyalist Brett Kavanaugh is opposed by Democrats.

They say Trump's trying to tilt the nine justices in the highest court in the land towards the conservative right.

Advocacy groups have already begun spending millions of dollars to persuade senators to make the right choice when they vote in the autumn.

Their confirmation is expected to shape the Supreme Court for many years to come.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Sandy Levinson - professor of government, University of Texas Law School

Kenneth Joast - author of the Supreme Court yearbook and legal affairs blog 'Jost on Justice'

Matthew Mackowiak - republican consultant and former aide to ex-President George W Bush

Source: Al Jazeera News