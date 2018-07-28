Former cricketing superstar is poised to become Pakistan's next prime minister, despite allegations of election fraud.

He says it is a new Pakistan.

Imran Khan is pledging to help the poor, talk to the Taliban and try to end the decades of dispute over Kashmir.

The former World Cup-winning cricket captain is set to be Pakistan's new prime minister, following Wednesday's general election.

His Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) won the most seats, but not enough to form a majority government - so a coalition cabinet is expected.

He has defeated mainstream parties who have long ruled Pakistan.

The ruling PML-N party of Nawaz Sharif has conceded defeat but is disputing the result, along with opposition groups.

They say the vote was rigged. And they are threatening to call for nationwide protests if the demands for an election re-run are not met.

Khan has promised to investigate the vote-rigging allegations - and has other major challenges ahead.

Can he deliver?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Naveed Ahmad - investigative journalist, former correspondent, GEO News in Pakistan

Parvez Mir - former cricketer-turned-TV host

Saleem Awan - PTI party member

Source: Al Jazeera News