US President Donald Trump accuses allies in the military alliance of failing to adequately pay for their protection.

Leaked letters are said to show US President Donald Trump's increasing frustration with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Donald Trump accuses allies in the military alliance of failing to adequately pay for their protection.

The New York Times says Trump wrote to NATO members, including the leaders of Belgium, Canada and Germany.

In his letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel, he warned that what he called Germany's continued underspending on defence undermines the security of the alliance.

Will NATO members heed Trump's call?

And is the North Atlantic alliance still relevant?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Peter Galbraith - Former US Ambassador to Croatia & former UN envoy to Afghanistan

Marko Nihkelson - Estonian Member of Parliament & head of the Estonian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Fabrice Pothier - Former Director of Policy Planning at NATO

Source: Al Jazeera