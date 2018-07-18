The United Arab Emirates is accused of helping to boost Islamophobia in Britain.

The British media watchdog Spinwatch says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spent millions of dollars to influence political decision making.

It also says the Emiratis pressured journalists and think tanks - all aimed at influencing the British government against the Muslim Brotherhood.

Spinwatch says it has leaked emails showing how the Emiratis were involved in what's described as "clandestine" lobbying tactics in both Britain and the United States.

And it highlights the UAE's campaign against Qatar and the 2022 World Cup.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar 13 months ago - and imposed an economc blockade.

What's the impact of lobbying on decision making by the British government? And does it affect democracy?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

David Miller - founder, Spinwatch

Afzal Ashraf - visiting fellow, Nottingham University

Kevin Craig - chief executive, Political Lobbying and Media Relations

Source: Al Jazeera News