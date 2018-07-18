The US President says his meeting with Russian leader Putin is a step towards a 'brighter future'.

'Direct, open and deeply productive dialogue.'

That is how US president Donald Trump described his controversial summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The two men said they touched on a wide range of international and regional issues during their private meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

But one particular topic has overshadowed the talks, Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election which has been confirmed by the US intelligence community and Congress.

But beyond this controversial issue, what will be the summit's legacy? And is there a new world order?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Joel Rubin - former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Remi Bourgeot - associate fellow at the French Institute of International and Strategic Affairs

Vyacheslav Matuzov - former Russian Diplomat

Source: Al Jazeera News